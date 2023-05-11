Go Back
  • Published
    33 Images

    2023 ACMs red carpet fashion

    A photo gallery of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and more walking the red carpet in Frisco, Texas at 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

  • Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks on the 2023 ACM red carpet
    The night's biggest stars, the hosts of the night, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, walked the red carpet together.
    Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwoof at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Garth Brooks, walked the red carpet with his wife and country music superstar, Trisha Yearwood.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cole Swindell at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Cole Swindell also walked the ACM Awards red carpet with his wife.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Dolly Parton in a sparkly suit with fringe.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chris Young at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Chris Young all smiles at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jelly Roll at the ACM Awards 2023
    Jelly Roll is excited to be at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mackenzie Porter at the ACM red carpet
    Mackenzie Porter stunned on the ACM red carpet in blue.
    Getty Awards / Getty Images
  • Nastia Liukin in a purple dress at the ACM Awards
    Nastia Liukin rocked a purple mini on the ACM Awards red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jackson Dean at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Jackson Dean wore a cowboy hat with his suit on the ACM red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Charles Eston on the 2023 red carpet
    Charles Eston walking the red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kimberly Perry dressed in black at the ACM Awards
    Kimberly Perry cradled her baby bump.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jordan Davis and his wife at the ACM Awards
    Jordan Davis walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards alongside his wife. 
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dustin Lynch at the ACM awards
    Dustin Lynch at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Randy Travis at the ACM Awards
    Randy Travis and his wife Mary Davis walked the red carpet together at the ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pillbox Patti at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Pillbox Patti stunned in a pink gown with an accent sleeve while walking the red carpet at the ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ashley McBryde at the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet
    Ashley McBryde in a black dress.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jon Pardi at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Jon Pardi wore a brown suit and a cowboy hat to the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Nate Smith at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Nate Smith kept it cool with a baseball cap on the ACM Awards red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hayley Stommel and Tyler Hubbard at the ACM Awards
    Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Stommel walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards together.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jo De Messina at the ACM Awards
    Jo De Messina is performing at the ACM Awards this year, and kept it casual on the red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kane and Kaitlyn Brown at the ACM Awards
    Kane and Kaitlyn Brown walked the red carpet arm in arm at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gabby Barrett at the ACM Awards 2023
    Gabby Barrett stunned on the red carpet in a black dress with big sleeves, at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jon Pardi at the ACM Awards
    Jon Pardi walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards with his wife Summer Duncan,
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Miranda Lambert at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Miranda Lambert stunned in blue as she walked the ACM Awards red carpet with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lainey Wilson at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Lainey Wilson showed some skin on the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mickey Guyton at the ACM Awards
    Mickey Guyton slayed on the carpet with a revealing top and top knot.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cody Johnson at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking cradled her baby bump as the two walked the ACM Awards red carpet.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jason Aldean at the 2023 ACM Awards
    Jason Aldean walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards with his wife Brittany Kerr by his side.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Carly Pearce at the ACM Awards
    Carly Pearce showed some leg while walking the carpet at the ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the ACM Awards
    Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards side by side.
    Getty Awards / Getty Images
  • Ed Sheeran at the ACM Awards
    Ed Sheeran walked the ACM Awards red carpet in a casual look featuring a green jacket.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cody Johnson at the ACM Awards
    Cody Johnson walked the ACM Awards red carpet with his wife Brandi Johnson by his side.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • HARDY walking the ACM Awards red carpet
    The most nominated artist of the night, HARDY, walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards with his wife Caleigh Ryan.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
