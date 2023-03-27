Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Jana Kramer share heartbreak over Nashville school shooting

LeAnn Rimes and Maren Morris joined celebrities mourning the loss of six people killed at The Covenant School in Tennessee

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Jessie James Decker was overcome with emotions as she confirmed with her social media followers that her children were not hurt in the Nashville school shooting Monday.

Decker wiped away tears during an Instagram story as she said, "A lot of you are messaging, and it’s not my kids’ school, but it’s only two miles up the road. It’s in our town, it’s in our community, and it’s just awful."

Six people were killed when a 28-year-old woman opened fire at The Covenant school, a private Christian elementary school, in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. The female shooter killed three students and three adults.

Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Jana Kramer joined celebrities mourning the lives lost during the Nashville shooting Monday.

Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean and Jana Kramer joined celebrities mourning the lives lost during the Nashville shooting Monday. (Getty Images)

"I’m just heartbroken for these families. Please pray so hard for these families and this community," Decker said. 

"This just should not be happening. I went and picked the kids up immediately, and they’re home safe. What is happening in the world?" 

Brittany Aldean wrote on Instagram, "Lord Jesus, please be send a flood of angels to all of the parents at the Covenant school. God our hearts break with yours for these families. Lord, help us to see the way through this continued evil. In the end You alone conquer evil."

Jessie James Decker cries on Instagram as she asks for prayers for her community.

Jessie James Decker cries on Instagram as she asks for prayers for her community. (Instagram/ Jessie James Decker)

Jana Kramer let her social media fans know that her children, Jolie and Jace, are "okay."

"My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now," Kramer wrote.

"Why. Why. Why. I just will never understand. Please pray."

Brittany Aldean and Jana Kramer wrote their hearts were breaking over the reports of the school shooting.

Brittany Aldean and Jana Kramer wrote their hearts were breaking over the reports of the school shooting. (Instagram)

LeAnn Rimes wrote, "There are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families. i can’t even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe." 

Maren Morris shared the original Nashville Fire Department tweet to her Instagram and wrote, "Oh my god."

