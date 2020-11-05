Abby Lee Miller reveals she's learning to walk again after back surgery

Abby Lee Miller is moving forward on her road to recovery.

The 55-year-old former "Dance Moms" star underwent another back surgery recently to help her regain mobility and reduce some of her pain.

Over the past two years, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and had to have lifesaving spinal surgery which caused her to become wheelchair-bound.

“I want to have more independence. I want to live my life. I want to be able to jump in the shower anytime I want, anytime I feel like it. That’s a huge goal,” she told Extra. “People see me sitting in the chair, and I’m in makeup and hair and, ‘Oh, she’s doing great.’ They don’t really see what goes on behind closed doors. It’s rough. Very rough.”

Dr. Hooman Melamed, who performed the second seven-hour spine surgery, told Extra that Miller's history of chemo treatments made the operation risky.

ABBY LEE MILLER WALKS IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME AFTER HAVING TO USE A WHEELCHAIR SINCE 2018

“Because she got all this chemo, her bone quality was not the best,” Dr. Melamed said. "I’m not going to lie; it was a very tough surgery to reconstruct, the nerve was extremely compressed, and you had to do a lot of lot of work, way more than you normally would.”

Dr. Christopher Boudakian of the California Rehabilitation Institute, where Miller is doing rehab, added how she has "really come a long way."

"It’s really a testament to her strength and her will to get back on her feet… She is now able to stand from the chair and walk, what did you do, about 100, 150 feet?” he added.

Miller said she walked 150 feet on Monday while in physical therapy.

ABBY LEE MILLER ISSUES APOLOGY AFTER 'DANCE MOMS' CO-STAR ACCUSED HER OF MAKING RACIST REMARKS

The reality TV star also revealed that even though her focus is on her health, she's still developing and producing new shows.

“I have a scripted show and two reality shows in the works right now," Miller said. "I probably wasn’t supposed to say that, but I don’t care. I want to get back to working with children again and I’m doing a project with older kids actually, no moms."

Back in September, Miller walked in public for the first time using a walker after being reliant on a wheelchair since April 2018. She underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy and a knee replacement surgery. Last May, she announced to People magazine that her cancer is "completely gone."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind," she said at the time.

Back in 2017, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge in Pittsburgh ordered Miller to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release. Miller pleaded guilty in both cases in 2016.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.