Abby Lee Miller shares video of herself getting ‘back to dancing’

Being able to dance appears to be closer than ever for “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller following.

Nearly a year after Miller received a diagnosis for a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she took to Instagram this week sharing a video of herself doing a few upper-body dance moves.

“Back to dancing, one step at a time,” she wrote. “Port de bras”

Miller – who confirmed late last year on Instagram that she would be filming season 8 of “Dance Moms” – appeared to be in a physical therapy room for the recording.

The reality star’s mobility was affected by Burkitt lymphoma, according to Page Six.