Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Abby Lee Miller shares video of herself getting ‘back to dancing’

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Being able to dance appears to be closer than ever for “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller following.

Being able to dance appears to be closer than ever for “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller following. (Getty)

Being able to dance appears to be closer than ever for “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller following.

Nearly a year after Miller received a diagnosis for a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she took to Instagram this week sharing a video of herself doing a few upper-body dance moves.

‘DANCE MOMS’ STAR ABBY LEE MILLER SHARES GRAPHIC PHOTO FOLLOWING ‘EMERGENCY SURGERY’ ON HER BACK

“Back to dancing, one step at a time,” she wrote. “Port de bras”

Miller – who confirmed late last year on Instagram that she would be filming season 8 of “Dance Moms” – appeared to be in a physical therapy room for the recording.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reality star’s mobility was affected by Burkitt lymphoma, according to Page Six.