Abby Lee Miller walks in public for first time after having to use a wheelchair since 2018

Abby Lee Miller is one step closer to making a full recovery.

The "Dance Moms" star took her first steps while making an appearance on "The Doctors" on Tuesday after undergoing emergency spinal surgery last year.

She's been reliant on a wheelchair since April 2018 and has been fighting her life -- battling Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has undergone 10 rounds of chemotherapy and had knee replacement surgery.

“We’re in a position where her spine is stable so that’s an important part of recovery,” Miller’s oncologist, Lawrence Piro, said on the show. “That’s really good news."

"Secondly, the surgery happened very quickly, so the time of pressure on the spinal cord and the nerves was as minimized as possible," he added. "And every evidence is that she should be able to recover. But I think that the most important ingredient in her recovery, and what is going to determine her possibility for the future, is her own ability to work at rehab. Three weeks ago we replaced her knee so that would stop being an impediment to standing, bearing weight and walking.”

Miller called walking onstage "scary" and told the audience to “put your hands together and pray.”

The entertainer previously told People magazine in May that she's cancer-free.

"The cancer is completely gone,” Miller revealed. “I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

As for what keeps her going, Miller said that she feels "like I have more to do."

“I have goals,” she continued. “I have dreams and I want to see them come to fruition. I want to retire and want to be able to live out my days financially secure. That’s what everyone wants.”