Aaron Carter's fiancée files wrongful death lawsuit following his accidental drowning

'I Want Candy' singer's cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing of Aaron Carter at London concert Video

Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing of Aaron Carter at London concert

Backstreet Boys honor family and passing of Aaron Carter at London concert, while supporting his older brother, BSB member Nick Carter. (Credit: @BellasNumptyx / POP NATION /TMX)

Aaron Carter's former fiancée, Melanie Martin, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son with the pop star, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Princeton Carter and Martin are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit going after pharmacies and doctors for over-prescribing medication to Carter with "no medical justification," according to court documents filed in a Los Angeles court.

Martin claimed Carter was prescribed "Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam" by multiple doctors and that the controlled substances were a "contributing factor" or "proximate cause" of the singer's death.

Martin is suing for economic damages along with funeral and burial expenses incurred by Princeton due to the death of his father. Princeton was the only son of the "I Want Candy" hitmaker.

AARON CARTER'S TWIN SISTER ANGEL SHARES LATE SINGER'S FINAL RESTING PLACE AND MEMORIAL PORTRAIT

Aaron Carter Celebrity Boxing Face Off

Aaron Carter's former fiancée Melanie Martin has sued for wrongful death on behalf of the couple's son Princeton. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage via Getty Images)

Martin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Carter died from an accidental drowning in November 2022 after inhaling an aerosol propellant and taking an anxiety drug. The "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" were listed as contributing factors in the 34-year-old's death, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

The manner of death was ruled an "accident."

Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans, and alprazolam is commonly referred to as Xanax.

Aaron Carter red carpet

Princeton Carter is the only son of pop star Aaron Carter, pictured here. The pop star died from an accidental drowning in November 2022. (Getty Images)

Prior to his death, Carter struggled with drug addiction for years. In an August interview with People, his sister Angel told the outlet she and her siblings grew up in a toxic family environment surrounded by alcohol.

Angel said she believed her family's problems were exacerbated when Nick and Aaron were thrust into the spotlight at early ages.

"Fame and money took over our family," she said.

Angel Carter Aaron Carter red carpet

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel has spoken out about the pop star's death throughout the last year. (Getty Images)

The pop singer's twin sister recently shared his final resting place, nearly a year after his death.

"Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," she wrote in the caption. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The plaque is engraved with "In Loving Memory, Aaron Carter, 1987 – 2022. Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father of Prince Carter."

Nick and Aaron Carter doing an interview

Aaron Carter, right, was also the brother of pop star Nick Carter. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

