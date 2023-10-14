Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel shares late singer's final resting place and memorial portrait

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, revealed the late singer's final resting place almost a year after his death.

In an Instagram post she shared Friday, Angel, 35, uploaded an image of Aaron's memorial portrait, which featured a bronze image of his face mounted on a green and gold plaque.

"Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," she wrote in the caption. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The plaque was engraved with the words, "In Loving Memory, Aaron Carter, 1987 – 2022. Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father of Prince Carter."

The "I Want Candy" hitmaker shared son Prince, 1, with fiancée Melanie Martin. In addition to Angel, Aaron was a brother to Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, 43, Bobbie Jean Carter, 41, and the late Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 of an overdose at the age of 25.

Aaron's parents were Jane Schneck and the late Robert Carter, who died of a heart attack in 2017.

Aaron was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home Nov. 5, 2022. The musician's death was caused by drowning with the "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" listed as contributing factors, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans and alprazolam, more commonly known by the brand name Xanax, is a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

The manner of death was ruled an "accident," according to the coroner. Aaron was 34.

In July, Angel told People magazine she planned to spread Aaron's ashes at Forest Lawn. Earlier this year, Angel had taken possession of her brother's remains.

"For a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him," she told the outlet. "I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."

During her interview, Angel also opened up about how the sudden death of her twin brother affected her. "

"To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience," she explained. "He's a part of me.

"And it was like, when he died , I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him.'

"I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him," she added. "So, at that time, that was my last act of love."

Prior to his death, Aaron struggled with drug addiction for years. In an August interview with People, Angel told the outlet she and her siblings grew up in a toxic family environment surrounded by alcohol.

Angel said she believed her family's problems were exacerbated when Nick and Aaron were thrust into the spotlight at early ages.

"Fame and money took over our family," she said.

Nick was only 12 years old when he joined the boy band Backstreet Boys , which catapulted him to international fame. Aaron began his music career at the age of 7 and released his first self-titled album at 9.

Angel explained that she and Leslie were "neglected" while the family's focus was on the careers of the boys, who she says "had their childhoods stripped from them."

After Aaron turned 18, she remembered he'd developed an attitude of complete independence, insisting that he wouldn't let anyone control his life or his choices.

Angel told the outlet that Aaron's problems with addiction and mental health struggles worsened after the deaths of Leslie and their father.

"I always felt like that was the beginning of the end," Angel said. "Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

Soon after, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder. He seemed to continue to experiment with drugs , and his behavior became increasingly erratic.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it," Angel said tearfully of this period in his life. "But he never did. He wanted so badly to be happy. He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He’d become this person who we no longer recognized. I don’t even think he recognized himself."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.