Aaron Carter’s fiancée speaks out as singer’s mom demands police investigation into son's death

As Aaron Carter's mom demands a police investigation into her son's death, the musician's fiancée, Melanie Martin, is also speaking out.

Martin alleges the late singer was relentlessly bullied and that the constant harassment could have played a part in his ultimate "decline."

"As I continue to grieve and reflect," Martin began her statement posted to Instagram, "I can tell you one thing. This s--- is difficult as hell! Every day, I feel so many emotions nonstop. Extreme loss, disbelief, confusion, anxiety, and fear are but a few."

She's been feeling fearful, she wrote, because "The amount of bullying and hate these last couple months [has] been insane. Every day, Prince and I get hate mail and nasty comments, prank calls nonstop, and even death threats."

"Yes," she reiterated, "there have been literal death threats against not just me, but Aaron's and my infant son!!!! A freaking Toddler, for god's sake !!!!!!!!!!!!!" Carter and Martin's one-year-old son Prince was born months before Carter's passing.

Martin said she's been taking the threats "very seriously" and "reporting them to the FBI."

She then referred to the kind of bullying and threats she's been receiving as "the same sickening behavior that led to the love of my life's decline."

She admits she felt "helpless" seeing the kind of bullying Carter received when he was alive, and said she "would beg him to get off social media platforms where the cyber bullying was in abundance, but he felt he owed it to his fans to stay online."

Carter did try to "shelter" her from how bad things were, she claimed, but eventually he revealed to her that he'd "spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private investigators" in an attempt to stop the harassment.

Now that he's gone, Martin explained, "It's as if literally everything Aaron dealt with daily was just shifted to me, like a new mental punching bag for bullies to take aim at."

She wrote that leaving social media isn't an option for her because she needs to "protect Aaron's legacy" and "provide for Prince."

Carter's estate is still in probate, so even though Prince will inherit everything that his father had, the money can't be accessed at the moment. Martin said that even when her child's inheritance becomes available, she doesn't want to use any of it for his expenses so that he can have the full amount when he becomes an adult and "use it to have the kind of future Aaron wanted to provide."

For her part in providing for her son, she wants to continue the clothing brand that Carter created, and wrote that she needs to stay on social media in order to promote the line.

She also wants to use her platform to fight against cyber bullying, which is something she said Carter wanted to do before "his life was cut tragically short."

She concluded her statement writing, "Aaron stood for acceptance, authenticity, kindness and generosity, but most importantly, LOVE! The world seems to be suffering from an epidemic of hate. Let's change that and spread LOVE together. Let's do it for Aaron!"

Martin did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Martin's suggestion that bullying had something to do with Carter's passing echoes similar statements made last week by Jane, Carter's mother, who shared disturbing photos from the scene of Carter's death to drive home her point that a thorough investigation needed to be done to find out more about how he died.

In the years leading up to Carter's death, he very publicly dealt with drug addiction , and although many assumed his drug use contributed to passing, his mother is now insisting that his death be investigated as a possible homicide.

In November, Carter was found dead in a bathtub in his California home. He was 34.

Carter's mom shared a series of photos of the bathroom where Aaron's body was found to her Facebook page. Along with the photos she wrote, "They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable."

Four months after Carter's passing, no official cause of death has been released.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report