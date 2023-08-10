Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Carter
Published

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel blames 'fame and money' for his battle with addiction

Singer Aaron Carter struggled with drug addiction, leading up to his death in November at age 34

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing Of Aaron Carter at London concert Video

Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing Of Aaron Carter at London concert

Backstreet Boys honor family and passing of Aaron Carter at London concert, while supporting his older brother, BSB member Nick Carter. (Credit: @BellasNumptyx / POP NATION /TMX)

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel is speaking out about her brother’s devastating and sudden death.

She opened up about how Aaron "fought to the end" during his battle with addiction and how they grew up in a toxic family environment surrounded by alcohol.

"Fame and money took over our family," Angel shared during an interview with People. "Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

MUSICIAN AARON CARTER DEAD AT 34

Angel Carter Aaron Carter red carpet

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel detailed her brother's drug addiction and how their toxic family dynamic led to his death. (Getty Images)

The singer died in November at the age of 34 after he drowned, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" were listed as contributing factors in his death. Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans, and alprazolam is commonly referred to as Xanax.

Aaron publicly struggled with addiction throughout his life and previously admitted his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012, introduced him to huffing, the practice of inhaling fumes from household items.

Aaron Carter pictured at an event

Aaron Carter died in November at age 34. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

In August 2019, Aaron took to social media to post videos of himself with the guns he owned, which caused concern from his family, especially his twin sister. 

Aaron additionally shared videos of himself surrounded by weapons and inhaling gas canisters while telling his fans how he thought his family was going to kill him, according to the media outlet.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it," Angel explained. "But he never did."

"He wanted so badly to be happy," she added. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He’d become this person who we no longer recognized. I don’t even think he recognized himself."

Aaron Carter with his mom Jane Carter at an event

Aaron Carter and his mom Jane Carter in 2019. After Aaron’s death, Jane shared photos of the bathroom where his body was found on her Facebook page, which his sister says was an "invasion of privacy." (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv)

After Aaron’s death, their mother Jane shared disturbing photos of the bathroom where his body was found on her Facebook page. At the time, Jane insisted Aaron’s death be further investigated as a possible homicide.

AARON CARTER'S MOM DEMANDS POLICE INVESTIGATION, SHARES DISTURBING PHOTOS FROM HIS DEATH SCENE

The photos show the bathtub where Aaron was found, still filled with water tinged green, seemingly from the decomposition, as well as towels and clothes laid across a messy floor.

Aaron Carter wears white Only Fans sweatshirt during concert

Aaron Carter was still performing months before his death and regularly played music for his fans while going live on social media platforms. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would’ve never wanted the public to see," Angel, who hasn’t spoken to her mother since, explained. "Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us. My brother deserves to be here."

Angel added that their childhood was "filled with emotional abuse, dysfunction and addiction."

"I want Aaron’s legacy to be more than those final years of his life," Angel said.

BACKSTREET BOYS HONOR AARON CARTER AT LONDON CONCERT; BROTHER NICK BREAKS DOWN AFTER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE

Melanie Martin Aaron Carter red carpet

Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with fiancée Melanie Martin. He is survived by their son, Prince. (Gabe Ginsberg)

Aaron is survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, with fiancée Melanie Martin. 

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, rose to fame at age 9 after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997.  

Nick and Aaron Carter doing an interview

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. (Getty Images)

His follow-up album, 2000's "Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)," sold over 3 million copies in the U.S. and produced several hit singles, including the title song, "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

