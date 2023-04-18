Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Carter's official cause of death revealed: coroner

Singer Aaron Carter died in November at the age of 34

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Aaron Carter died from "drowning," according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" were listed as contributing factors in his death. 

The manner of death was ruled an "accident," according to the coroner. 

Difluoroethane is aerosol propellant found in spray cans and alprazolam is commonly referred to as Xanax.

"On the morning of November 5, 2022, Mr. Carter was found submerged in the bathtub at his residence, located in Lancaster, by his reported housekeeper who called 911 and was instructed to begin CPR," the department said in a release.

"Paramedics were called to the location and Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 a.m." He was 34. 

Aaron Carter died in November at age 34.

Aaron Carter died in November at age 34. (Gilbert Carrasquillo)

He is survived by his one-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with fiancée, Melanie Martin. 

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, rose to fame at age nine after releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997.  

His follow-up album, 2000's "Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)," sold over three million copies in the U.S. and produced several hit singles including the title song, "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq".  

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

