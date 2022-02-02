Tori Spelling says being criticized since she was 16 gave her ‘thick skin': 'Ultimately, it’s about them'

As the daughter of the late famed producer Aaron Spelling, Tori Spelling is no stranger to the limelight.

The 48-year-old also earned a name for herself appearing in front of the camera with shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210." The actress got her big break by landing the role of Donna Martin on the TV series in 1990.

Spelling is also known for her roles in "Scary Movie 2," "Trick" and "The House of Yes."

It's no question though that with fame, comes the opinions of others — good and bad. The mom of five recently spoke to Fox News Digital about how she deals with online trolls.

"I've been getting that since I was 16 since my career started, so, you know, I have pretty thick skin at this point," Spelling, 48, told Fox News Digital.

"It's hard to deal with," she added. "I think at this point, I try not to read the negative comments, but I'm human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it's just about letting it go and being like, 'You know, it's not about me. Ultimately, it's about them and how they feel.'"

"They need it to tear people down."

Spelling said that "shockingly, the negative comments mostly come from women, and sometimes moms."

"We talk so much about, you know, women support women, women build each other up, we got to be there for each other," Spelling told Fox News Digital. "And when you see another female doing it to you, and especially a lot of them, they're moms, and they'll be shaming your kid."

"It's just mind-boggling to me to see that."

However, Spelling doesn't focus her time on trolls. Instead, she puts her energy into her family and projects she's passionate about.

Currently, the star is gearing up to host a cardio-filled, 90s-themed, work-out sponsored by Hydroxycut on Feb. 13 ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

As for her how she plans to incorporate her Hydroxycut regimen while snacking on all of the yummy treats on the day of the big game? The actress says she's going to take Hydroxycut gummies before two meals to avoid a "cheat day" and instead enjoy a "moderate day" of eating.

"I'm all about like taking meals and dishes and recipes and making them my own. So it's a fun challenge for me. Like, how do I do nachos that make them a little healthier, make them fit into a calorie count for my day?" she shared.