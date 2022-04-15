'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Tampa Bay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Airbnb will be there for you.

During the ‘90s and early 2000’s, "Friends" was one of the most popular sitcoms on TV. Every week, viewers tuned in to watch the titular friends hang out in their apartments or the coffee shop and get caught up in wacky shenanigans.

Now, an Airbnb in Florida is offering guests the opportunity to live like a friend.

Part of the show's charm was its unique look. Whether it was Monica and Rachel's gigantic apartment or the couch-filled coffee shop, locations in the show always stood out. That style inspired Airbnb host Frank Albert's design for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Tampa Bay, Fox 13 reports.

The walls and furniture all sport bright colors, while the walls are decorated with the same items as they are in the show. The front door, for example, has a picture frame mounted over the peephole.

While many of the items aren't big, that doesn't mean they weren't expensive.

"I love how this kitchen came out," Albert told Fox 13. "One of the things you always see in Monica’s kitchen is this clock-face timer. You would think a timer would be like $12, but I think that one was in the hundreds, but it's a must-have!" laughs Wertman. "It’s one of those things that you have to have, to make it feel realistic."

While this isn't Albert's first Airbnb, this is the first one he's designed based on a specific theme.

"It's a gamble," he explained, "but I feel like even people that aren't fans of the show will appreciate the quality of work."