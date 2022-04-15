Expand / Collapse search
VACATION DESTINATIONS
Published

'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Tampa Bay

Could this apartment be more 'Friends' themed?

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
This Airbnb will be there for you.

During the ‘90s and early 2000’s, "Friends" was one of the most popular sitcoms on TV. Every week, viewers tuned in to watch the titular friends hang out in their apartments or the coffee shop and get caught up in wacky shenanigans.

Now, an Airbnb in Florida is offering guests the opportunity to live like a friend.

Airbnb host Frank Albert's design for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Tampa Bay is based on the popular locations from the show "Friends."

Airbnb host Frank Albert's design for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Tampa Bay is based on the popular locations from the show "Friends." (Tony Sica Photography)

Part of the show's charm was its unique look. Whether it was Monica and Rachel's gigantic apartment or the couch-filled coffee shop, locations in the show always stood out. That style inspired Airbnb host Frank Albert's design for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Tampa Bay, Fox 13 reports.

The walls and furniture all sport bright colors, while the walls are decorated with the same items as they are in the show. The front door, for example, has a picture frame mounted over the peephole.

Some of the items were more expensive than Albert realized they would be.

Some of the items were more expensive than Albert realized they would be. (Cherine Akbari/Fox 13)

While many of the items aren't big, that doesn't mean they weren't expensive.

"I love how this kitchen came out," Albert told Fox 13. "One of the things you always see in Monica’s kitchen is this clock-face timer. You would think a timer would be like $12, but I think that one was in the hundreds, but it's a must-have!" laughs Wertman. "It’s one of those things that you have to have, to make it feel realistic." 

Fans of the show will remember that Chandler and Joey had a foosball table instead of a kitchen table.

Fans of the show will remember that Chandler and Joey had a foosball table instead of a kitchen table. (Tony Sica Photography)

While this isn't Albert's first Airbnb, this is the first one he's designed based on a specific theme.

"It's a gamble," he explained, "but I feel like even people that aren't fans of the show will appreciate the quality of work."

