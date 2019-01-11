’90 Day Fiance’ star Larissa arrested in violent fight with husband Colt Johnson

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who stars on "90 Day Fiance," allegedly got into a vicious fight with her husband Colt Thursday night in Las Vegas, which left them both bloodied and bruised.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News officers responded to a domestic battery call at 11:23 PM after a woman requested help. When police arrived, Johnson wasn’t home but Lima was treated for her injuries on scene.

'90 DAY FIANCE' STAR LARISSA DOS SANTOS LIMA ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC BATTERY: REPORTS

Dos Santos Lima, 32, documented her alleged injuries in a series of photos and text messages she sent to “90 Day Fiance” blogger John Yates, who shared them to Instagram, TMZ reported. The photos appear to show Lima’s bloody face as well as scratches and abrasions to her body.

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Yates also shared a photo of Johnson’s bloody mouth, which he allegedly sustained during his fight with Lima.

According to police, Johnson, 33, alleged Lima attacked him first and upon questioning the pair, determined that Lima was the primary aggressor – which ultimately requires her to be arrested, according to Nevada state law.

Dos Santos Lima was booked into the Clark County Jail Friday morning and was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. She is currently being detained on a 12-hour hold and a $3,000 bail.

'90 DAY FIANCE' STAR PAOLA MAYFIELD SLAMMED ON INSTAGRAM FOR RACY PREGNANCY POST

The gossip site also reported that Lima claimed the altercation allegedly stemmed from her discovering an email showing Johnson had created an online account with the adult entertainment company, ManyVids, and purchased a porn video.

Furthermore, in a video uploaded to her Instagram Story, Lima said she was afraid of being deported since Johnson allegedly called the police first, and referenced a video which appears to show him in a bathroom doorway on the phone with authorities.

'90 DAY FIANCE' STAR KARINE CONFRONTS FIANCE PAUL ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP ISSUES

Lima was also reportedly arrested for domestic violence back in November 2018.