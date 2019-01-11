7 of Gwyneth Paltrow's most eyebrow-raising comments

Over the years, Gwyneth Paltrow has made quite a few eyebrow-raising comments which have sparked many mixed reactions from the Goop founder's fans.

Here's a look back at some of the most controversial quotes the 46-year-old star has said:

1. On taking credit for the yoga trend

The "Avengers: Infinity War" actress recently came under fire and was even called "out of touch" by one Twitter user following a December interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which Paltrow seemed to take credit for the workout's popularity.

"Forgive me if this comes out wrong," she told outlet, "but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.'"

2. On comparing mean online comments to war

In May 2014, Paltrow was at the Code Conference in California to promote her lifestyle brand Goop when she compared Internet trolls to war.

“You come across [online comments] about yourself and about your friends, and it’s a very dehumanizing thing," she stated, adding: "It’s almost like, how in war, you go through this bloody dehumanizing thing and then something is defined out of it."

3. On claiming she has it harder than moms with 'regular jobs'

Paltrow was hit with backlash again in 2014 following a March interview with E! News, in which the Hollywood movie star — who has two children 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin — claimed she has a harder parenting job than moms who work a "regular job."

"I think it's different when you have an office job, because it's routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning and then you come home in the evening," she told the news outlet.

"When you're shooting a movie, they're like, 'We need you to go to Wisconsin for two weeks,' and then you work 14 hours a day and that part of it is very difficult," Paltrow continued. "I think to have a regular job and be a mom is not as, of course, there are challenges, but it's not like being on set."

4. On her haters

In a 2009 interview with Elle UK, the Acadamy Award-winning actress shrugged off her naysayers telling the magazine (via the New York Post): “I am who I am."

"I can’t pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year," she added.

5. On what she and her family eats

Paltrow, who has released several cookbooks over the years, has opened up a few times about what foods are off limits for both herself and her two kids.

During an iTunes Music festival in 2011, Paltrow reportedly said she'd "rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin," according to Us Weekly. Per the outlet, six years earlier during an appearance on "Conan O'Brien," Paltrow also said she would "rather die than let my kid eat Cup-a-Soup."

6. On aging when she was 29

A then 29-year-old Paltrow reportedly exclaimed to the NY Rock (via E! News) in 2001 that "beauty fades."

"I just turned 29, so I probably don’t have that many good years left in me," she stated.

7. On the sun

Paltrow once reportedly questioned if the sun's rays were truly harmful.

“We’re human beings and the sun is the sun — how can it be bad for you?" she asked British Cosmopolitan (via People magazine).

"I don’t think anything that’s natural can be bad for you," she added.