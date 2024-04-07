2024 CMT Music Awards: Winners list

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7.

Kelsea Ballerini returned to host the annual show for her fourth (and final) stint at the helm of the program.

Trisha Yearwood was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian award. She credited her family for keeping her grounded throughout decades of success as a country superstar in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Late country icon Toby Keith was honored with a moving tribute performed by country and rock legends.

Here's the list of 2024 CMT Music Award winners:

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, "We Don’t Fight Anymore"

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, "Your Place"

Breakthrough male video of the year: Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison"

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Duo group video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"