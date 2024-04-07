Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country

2024 CMT Music Awards: Winners list

Jelly Roll took home video of the year at 2024 CMT Music Awards

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Lainey Wilson says Toby Keith showed her it’s ok to be ‘unapologetically yourself’ Video

Lainey Wilson says Toby Keith showed her it’s ok to be ‘unapologetically yourself’

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson tells Fox News Digital that watching Toby Keith growing up taught her "there’s nothing wrong with going against the grain" and she’s glad he's being honored at the CMT Music Awards.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7.

Kelsea Ballerini returned to host the annual show for her fourth (and final) stint at the helm of the program.

Trisha Yearwood was honored with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian award. She credited her family for keeping her grounded throughout decades of success as a country superstar in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Late country icon Toby Keith was honored with a moving tribute performed by country and rock legends.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS HONOR TOBY KEITH WITH SAMMY HAGAR, BROOKS & DUNN TRIBUTES

Country stars Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll won CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll took home three CMT Music awards Sunday, while Lainey Wilson earned female video of the year. (Getty Images)

Here's the list of 2024 CMT Music Award winners:

Collaborative video of the year: Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, "We Don’t Fight Anymore"

Breakthrough female video of the year: Ashley Cooke, "Your Place" 

Country star Warren Zeiders smiles next to Megan Moroney at CMT Music Awards

Warren Zeiders earned the breakthrough male video of the year award, presented by Megan Moroney. (Getty Images)

Breakthrough male video of the year: Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison"

CMT MUSIC AWARDS: LAINEY WILSON, KELSEA BALLERINI AND JANE SEYMOUR SHINE ON THE RED CARPET

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award: Trisha Yearwood

CMT performance of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Country star Kelly Roll smiles next to Gayle King

Gayle King presented Jelly Roll with the video of the year award. (Getty Images)

Duo group video of the year: Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Singer Lainey Wilson rocks brown leather slacks and coat on stage at CMT Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson paid tribute to Toby Keith at the CMT Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Video of the year: Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending