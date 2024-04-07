CMT Music Awards: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Jane Seymour shine on the red carpet

Country superstars and newcomers to the genre alike came together Sunday to attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson, nominated for three awards, chose to forego a gown in favor of black wide-leg pants with silver polka dots. She also wore a revealing silver top and a black hat.

Jane Seymour put the "country" in Country Music Television with her ensemble, pairing a black dress with a sequined bodice and ruffled skirt with a statement pair of black cowboy boots with white and red detailing.

The night's host, Kelsea Ballerini, wore a form-fitting red dress that billowed out past the hips. The look featured small peekaboo slits along the top that were covered in red lace.

Legendary singer Trisha Yearwood stunned in an ankle-length black gown studded with sequins. Feather detailing on the sleeves completed the glam look.

Alana Springsteen wore a black short-sleeved crop top with a matching floor-length skirt with a thigh-high split. She wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves, with smoky makeup and silver accessories. Meanwhile, Brandi Cyrus went for a slightly more casual look, sporting a fitted denim dress with black accents that cut off mid-thigh.

Kimberly Perry chose to go green for the event. Her dress was an emerald hue with darker detailing along the high neckline and a small slit on the thigh. The singer carried a nude purse and wore matching platform heels, and her hair was styled in a braided topknot.

"Tennessee Orange" singer Meghan Moroney also chose a shorter dress, hers in a light pink shade. The dress was adorned with sequins, complete with sheer sleeves and a large cutout on the chest.