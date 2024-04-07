Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country

CMT Music Awards: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Jane Seymour shine on the red carpet

Trisha Yearwood and Brandi Cyrus also walked the red carpet

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Lainey Wilson walks CMT Music Awards red carpet Video

Lainey Wilson walks CMT Music Awards red carpet

Lainey Wilson walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards with her boyfriend, Devlin Hodges.

Country superstars and newcomers to the genre alike came together Sunday to attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson, nominated for three awards, chose to forego a gown in favor of black wide-leg pants with silver polka dots. She also wore a revealing silver top and a black hat.

Jane Seymour put the "country" in Country Music Television with her ensemble, pairing a black dress with a sequined bodice and ruffled skirt with a statement pair of black cowboy boots with white and red detailing.

The night's host, Kelsea Ballerini, wore a form-fitting red dress that billowed out past the hips. The look featured small peekaboo slits along the top that were covered in red lace.

ZACH BRYAN, JELLY ROLL, MEGAN MORONEY: COUNTRY MUSIC'S NEW BREAKOUT STARS AT THE CMT AWARDS

Lainey Wilson in a black hat and silver top

Lainey Wilson wore pants and her signature black hat. (Getty Images)

Jane Seymour in a black dress with cowboy boots

Jane Seymour made a fashion statement with cowboy boots. (Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini in red lacy dress

Kelsea Ballerini, host of the show, wore a racy red dress. (Getty Images)

WATCH: LAINEY WILSON WALKS CMT MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET

Lainey Wilson walks CMT Music Awards red carpet Video

Legendary singer Trisha Yearwood stunned in an ankle-length black gown studded with sequins. Feather detailing on the sleeves completed the glam look.

Alana Springsteen wore a black short-sleeved crop top with a matching floor-length skirt with a thigh-high split. She wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves, with smoky makeup and silver accessories. Meanwhile, Brandi Cyrus went for a slightly more casual look, sporting a fitted denim dress with black accents that cut off mid-thigh.

Trisha Yearwood in a black dress with feather accents

Trisha Yearwood dazzled in a black dress with eye-catching details. (Getty Images)

A photo of Alana Springsteen at the CMT Awards in a black crop top and matching skirt

Alana Springsteen stunned in a black crop top and matching skirt. (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

A photo of Brandi Cyrus in a short denim dress

Brandi Cyrus chose a denim look for the red carpet. (Nicola Gell/FilmMagic)

Kimberly Perry chose to go green for the event. Her dress was an emerald hue with darker detailing along the high neckline and a small slit on the thigh. The singer carried a nude purse and wore matching platform heels, and her hair was styled in a braided topknot.

"Tennessee Orange" singer Meghan Moroney also chose a shorter dress, hers in a light pink shade. The dress was adorned with sequins, complete with sheer sleeves and a large cutout on the chest.

A photo of Kimberly Perry in a short green dress

Kimberly Perry chose a green look for the awards show. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Megan Moroney wears a light pink sequined dress

Megan Moroney wore a light pink dress with sequins. (Getty Images)

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending