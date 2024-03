Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Country music star Jelly Roll underwent "reconstruction" on his teeth.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, documented the process in a TikTok video, as the "Son of a Sinner" musician replaced his 20-year-old veneers.

"I'm at the practice getting all my teeth redone," Jelly Roll told fans in Bunnie's video.

"I've had these same veneers for 20 years," the musician explained. "I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s---."

"I'm getting complete mouth reconstructive surgery kinda," the 2023 CMA new artist of the year said. Jelly Roll noted his new teeth make him feel "sexy."

"I'm feeling great, man," he told the dentist. "I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff."

Bunnie also included footage of his surgery, along with a clip of Jelly Roll waking up.

"I don't remember any of this lol," Jelly Roll commented on the video.

The country music star admitted he used to get "picked on" for his teeth during his childhood.

"I want a pretty smile," he said. "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff – haha, b---h!"

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

The 39-year-old musician grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse. Jelly Roll testified in front of U.S. lawmakers in January regarding fentanyl use.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital during the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

