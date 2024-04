Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Toby Keith was honored at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Keith died on Feb. 5 after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

Roger Clemens introduced the tribute to his "true friend and patriot," followed by a set with Brooks & Dunn playing a classic Keith hit, "Should've Been A Cowboy."

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR TOBY KEITH, LEGENDARY ‘COURTESY OF THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE’ SINGER DEAD AT 62

Sammy Hagar sang a rendition of the 2003 hit, "I Love this Bar," for his longtime drinking buddy. Before breaking out into song, Hagar remembered the good ol' days with Keith.

"Toby and I, we spent a lot of time in Cabo together over the years," he said.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS: LAINEY WILSON, KELSEA BALLERINI AND JANE SEYMOUR SHINE ON THE RED CARPET

"I mean we closed the Cabo Wabo down a lot more times than we even remember. It's hard to get thrown out of your own bar, and we managed to do that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wilson brought it home with a rendition of "How Do You Like Me Now?!," from Keith's 1999 album.

Earlier on the red carpet, Wilson said, "I don't know anybody in this business that doesn't love Toby."

She added, "He was truly the soundtrack to my childhood."

Clemens had tears in his eyes as he raised a red solo cup to toast to Toby on stage, "Whiskey for my men and beer for my horses."

A sea of red solo cups sprang up in the air for one final crowd send-off to Keith.

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played three million times on radio stations and became the most played country song of the '90s.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "My List" and "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.