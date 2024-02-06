Tributes pour in for Toby Keith, legendary 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue' singer dead at 62

Tributes are pouring in for Country singer Toby Keith, who died Monday at 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

Keith was surrounded by family when he "passed away peacefully," according to a statement posted to his website and social media accounts.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The Oklahoma artist, who sold more than 40 million albums throughout his career, had 20 number-one singles, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)," "Beer for my Horses" and "As Good as I Once Was."

COUNTRY SINGER TOBY KEITH DEAD AT 62

An outspoken and sometimes controversial advocate for American military service members, Keith went on 11 USO tours to perform for U.S. troops serving overseas. He also helped to raise millions for charity over his career, including building a home in Oklahoma City for kids and their families who are battling cancer. He wrote about his support for the men and women in America's military with his 2003 hit, "American Soldier."

Heartbroken fans and friends offered their condolences to the family and shared their love for Keith's music on social media.

TOBY KEITH RETURNS TO CONCERT STAGE AFTER STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"God bless @tobykeith and his family. RIP to a country music legend," Fox News' Janice Dean posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Can’t believe we lost our dear personal friend, Toby Keith. Filled with deep sadness but flooded with wonderful memories too. He was as authentic as they come & did more for people than anyone will ever know," wrote Joe Castiglione, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics Programs and Director of Athletics at the University of Oklahoma. "Please pray for his entire family. Rest high on that mountain Big T."

"He was such an incredible talent, and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should not forget what a fun guy he was," singer-songwriter Kid Rock said on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, reacting to Keith's death.

The Detroit rapper spoke about how he and Keith would perform for U.S. troops overseas on USO tours.

"We used to joke about who went over there more because me and him definitely have tens, if not 20 times, that we had been there. Spending Christmas and Thanksgiving, just whenever we were called we went to do it," Kid Rock said.

"One of my country music heroes I’ve admired since I was 13 years old when ‘Shoulda Been A Cowboy’ first dropped," singer Dan Deel posted on Facebook. "I got to see him several times in concert and had the privilege of meeting him briefly after a show in 2016 in Cherokee.

TOBY KEITH’S FAITH WAS HIS 'ROCK' FOLLOWING STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'I JUST PRAY'

"I did not bother him for a photo op, just lived in the moment. I did make it known that I’ve always been a huge fan though and he was so gracious to me; he actually took the time to talk shop to me about songwriting and our mutual love of Haggard," Deel wrote. "TK will sorely be missed and my prayers go out to all his family and friends."

"Ugh. We lost a legend this week. R.I.P. Toby Keith," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X. Keith played at events for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter giving him a National Medal of the Arts in 2021.

Veterans fondly remembered and shared their gratitude for his performances overseas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was the GOAT I remember him coming to our deployment locations and performing," wrote Thomas Wright. "A true legend."

"I saw him perform at Kandahar Air Field, just him and one backup singer," wrote Joshua Stanley on X. "He was clearly exhausted from traveling all the bases but still wanted to give us a good show, which he did. God bless you, sir. Thank you for caring. Rest easy."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News Digital's Landon Mion, Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.