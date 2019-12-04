5 of 2019's most talked-about outfits: From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala gown to Brooks Nader's sheer dress

2019 has been quite the year for fashion.

From reimagined iconic looks to outfits that flat-out broke the Internet, Hollywood stars are always keeping fans on their toes.

Here are six fashion moments that went viral over the past 12 months:

KIM KARDASHIAN LAMENTS PAINFUL MET GALA DRESS

1. Kim Kardashian

Who could forget Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look?

The reality star, 39, donned a custom Thierry Mugler dress for the evening. Her tight, body-hugging attire caused a stir among many, including her own husband Kanye West, who has been vocal about his displeasure with the dress.

The KKW Beauty mogul even had fans theorizing that she removed ribs to pull off the skin-tight look, a rumor she quickly denied.

KIM KARDASHIAN REMOVED FAKE NIPPLES FROM MET GALA DRESS AFTER KANYE WEST VOICED DISPLEASURE

And although Kardashian loved her outfit, she has since shared just how uncomfortable her form-fitting dress was.

“Not only is this silicone, 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It’s pokey, so it pokes me,” Kardashian said. “It’s a cactus.”

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez gave all the supermodels in the world a run for their money when she closed out the Versace spring 2020 show in Milan, Italy.

Back in September, the 50-year-old superstar strutted down the runway in an updated version of her iconic plunging green dress she first wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS SHE ALMOST DIDN'T WEAR THAT ICONIC VERSACE DRESS

Simply put, the reimagined jungle-print dress — which featured a deep V-cut from Lopez's chest to her naval — set the Internet ablaze.

3. Elizabeth Hurley

About 25 years later — and we're still loving it.

In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley stepped out in a show-stopping Versace pin gown to the London premiere for her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, MODELS THE LATEST BIKINIS FROM HER SWIMWEAR LINE

Fast-forward to today, Hurley, 54, wore a refreshed version of the barely-there ensemble for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar and people are still reacting to the unique dress.

Of the original outfit, Hurley told the magazine: “I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.

"I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat," she recalled. "It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.”

4. Brooks Nader

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader garnered a lot of attention -- good and bad -- when she stepped out in a completely see-through mini dress in December. The 23-year-old star told Fox News exclusively that it wasn’t easy ignoring the stinging comments made by online trolls after she wore the sheer ensemble.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MODEL BROOKS NADER BARES ALL IN COMPLETELY SEE-THROUGH DRESS AT AWARDS SHOW

“I can’t say that I ignore the haters and it doesn’t hurt my feelings because it does,” the 22-year-old wrote to Fox News. “But what sticks with me more is fans and friends sticking up for me in [the] comments. I feel sorry for people [who] have to put others down. It’s all about lifting people up and supporting each other.”

Nader also shared that she wasn’t expecting her outfit to cause such a sensation on social media.

“When I was trying on outfits for my event, I was not going for or expecting the response that I got,” she explained. “I always like to be edgy, fun and take fashion risks at times. I like my attitude to be consistent with my style. It’s important to be authentic and confident when it comes to anything I do in my life. I dress for me — no one else. Fashion is different for everyone and I never judge people’s choices.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ROOKIE BROOKS NADER TAKE FANS BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT BALI PHOTOSHOOT

5. Billy Porter

Billy Porter wanted to make a statement with his 2019 Oscars look — and he certainly accomplished his goal.

The "Pose" star, 50, turned heads back in February when he walked the red carpet in a fabulous custom-made Christian Siriano tuxedo gown.

His style essentially "broke the Internet," becoming a top trend on Twitter and Google that night.

BILLY PORTER TALKS TOUGHEST 'POSE' ACTING SCENES

Of the inspiration behind his look, Porter told Vogue: "When you’re black and you’re gay, one’s masculinity is in question. I dealt with a lot of homophobia in relation to my clothing choices. [Even] when I had my first working contract at A&M Records, I was silent for a long time."

"Now I’m in a space where, being on 'Pose,' I’m invited to red carpets and I have something to say through clothes. My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part," he later added.

6. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga takes the cake, pulling off the ultimate red carpet fashion moment with not one, but several outfit changes at the Met Gala in May.

The "A Star is Born" actress kicked off the annual event in New York City with her first look: a Brandon Maxwell-designed neon pink cape dress featuring an extra-long train.

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning singer accessorized with an oversized matching-colored bow in her hair.

LADY GAGA'S TWEET SENDS FANS INTO A FRENZY

Next, Gaga shocked fans when she took off her first look to reveal a black strapless couture gown underneath, which she paired with an umbrella.

The star's outfits didn't stop there. For her third wardrobe change, Gaga wore a bright pink column dress, which she rocked with oversized sunglasses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For her final look, Gaga ditched the dresses, opting to strip down into a glittering bra and panties set with huge platform shoes.

Needless to say, Gaga's grand — and very spectacular entrance — was the talk of that May 6th evening.