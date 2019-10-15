Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress was 'too sexy' for Kanye West

"I Love It" rapper Kanye West did not love his wife Kim Kardashian's custom Thierry Mugler internet-breaking corset dress for the Met Gala. In fact, he said her wearing it "affected his soul."

On the newest episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," it was revealed that Kanye West was upset with his wife over the skintight look and triggered her anxiety.

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin' at all these girls," Kanye said to Kim back in May (via People). "And then looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that... I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who though?"

KIM KARDASHIAN ADMITS SHE WAS ‘EMBARRASSINGLY OBSESSED’ WITH FAME, ISN’T BEING TAKEN SERIOUSLY STUDYING LAW

The makeup and fashion mogul retaliated in her own defense, saying "The night before [the Met Gala] you're going to come in here and say you're not into the corset look? You're giving me really bad anxiety... I don't need any more negative energy."

To that Kanye replied, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Kardashian-West fired back and ended the argument by saying, "You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."

After this was said, the rapper was shown storming off muttering "OK."

The KKW makeup line creator pegged her husband's objections as "absolutely ridiculous."

KYLIE JENNER DENIES '2AM DATE' WITH EX TYGA: 'THE INTERNET MAKES EVERYTHING 100 TIMES MORE DRAMATIC '

However, it seems that the argument eventually blew over and the superstar couple posed together on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Kardashian's "wet" look went on to be one of the most famous and discussed looks of the evening.

Kanye has had a history of being controlling and insecure when it comes to his wife's public appearances.

Kardashian has reported in interviews that Kanye has habitually emailed her mood boards, banned her from wearing oversized sunglasses and has made her cry after tossing her entire closet and leaving her with 2 pairs of shoes from her collection of 250 pairs of footwear. He told the fashion icon that she has "the worst style."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The famous couple married in Italy in May 2014 and share four children together: North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1 and Psalm West, 5 months.