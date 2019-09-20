Jennifer Lopez closes Versace fashion show in new, sexier version of that iconic green dress

Jennifer Lopez just gave all the supermodels in the world a run for their money.

The 50-year-old singer/actress/producer closed out the Versace spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy Friday by strutting her stuff in a re-tweaked iteration of the iconic plunging green dress she donned on the Grammys' red carpet in 2000, while she was still dating music and TV mogul Diddy.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress once again stole the show in her see-through dress with a deep V-cut from her chest to her navel.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FLASHES HER BUTT IN RISQUÉ NEW MUSIC VIDEO

The "Hustlers" star later walked out again with the legendary designer herself, Donatella Versace, to pose for photographs.

InStyle magazine editor Laura Brown caught the moment. "You’re welcome," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, JLo took to social media and wrote, "So this just happened.. @donatella_versace #jungledress @versace #stillgoingstrong #20yearanniversary #catwalk."

The green dress still remains one of Lopez's top fashion moments in her career.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FLAUNTS HER THONG ON MUSIC VIDEO SET

And because of its status in pop culture history, the folks behind the scenes at online fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova re-created the legendary look as a 2019 Halloween costume.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.