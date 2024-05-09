Drew Barrymore thought she would be murdered while on a first date with 'someone I thought I knew'

Drew Barrymore recalled how she once feared for her life during a first date.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 49-year-old actress recounted how she went on a date with "someone I thought I knew" but, at one point, thought the man was "going to murder me."

"I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe. And he was really cute, and I was like, 'OK.' And he's like, 'Come to my apartment,' which … if I didn't know people who know him would have never done. Ever," the "50 First Dates" star said.

"I go to his apartment, and he's in the middle of a remodel.

"We both love home design. That's my passion. I find out it's his. And I'm walking through his house, and we go down to the basement," Barrymore recalled with a laugh.

"OK, stop. Why are you going to the basement?" co-host Ross Mathews asked.

"Because I thought I knew this person!" Barrymore exclaimed.

"You were in "Scream." Don't you know how horror movies go? This is step one. You don't do that," Mathews told the TV host as the audience laughed and applauded.

In 1996, Barrymore starred in the hit slasher movie "Scream," in which her character was murdered in the first scene.

"So, we go into the basement, which is the laundry room," Barrymore continued. "And I'm a big fan of laundry. So, he was like, 'Oh, you should see the laundry room. Look at this.'

"And I'm in the basement in the laundry room and there's a giant — I can't even explain how large — size roll of clear plastic, whatever it is. And I am in this room, and I look down and I just went, ‘I need to go back upstairs,’" Barrymore recalled as the audience roared with laughter.

Once she reached the top of the stairs, Barrymore said, she turned to her date and admitted she thought he was going to kill her.

"'I said, 'You know, I know we don't really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me,'" Barrymore remembered telling him.

Despite the awkward confession, Barrymore shared that the experience "totally bonded us."

"We knew each other for a couple years and would see each other here and there and made [better] friends than, like, dating, but we always joked about it," the "Never Been Kissed" star said.

"The night I thought he was gonna murder me," Barrymore added.

In October, Barrymore, who has been single eight years, revealed in a blog post she has abstained from sex since her split from her ex-husband Will Kopelman. The former couple, who share daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10, tied the knot in 2012 but divorced in 2016.

However, Barrymore shared later that month on her talk show that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce inspired her to pursue dating again, and she decided to ask a man who she had been seeing on and off for 3½ years to be her date at a wedding.

"Happily seeing her on that first date, out there in the box with his family. I really had a very big Oprah ‘aha’ moment," Barrymore said of Swift.

"There was something so normal about it."

On Sept. 24, the 34-year-old pop star was first photographed at Arrowhead Stadium sitting with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player's mother while watching a game. Swift and Kelce later went public with their romance, the "Midnights" singer later revealing they first began dating in the summer.

Barrymore noted that while Swift is "everything but normal," the date night seemed simple.

"It was just like, 'I'm a female. I'm going to go out on a date with a male. I'm not going to overthink this. I'm not going to play the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it,'" she explained. "It was like she just went on a date, and it made me think I could just go out on a date."

Barrymore recalled that the man she had been seeing was surprised when she invited him to be her wedding date.

"I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, ‘Wow, after 3½ years, you are going to invite me to a wedding?’" she told guest Gwyneth Paltrow during the episode. "Something about Taylor Swift dating like a normal person and not being a dark horse about it.

"I was like, ‘I overthink everything, I should just go on a date,’" Barrymore added.