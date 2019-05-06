Lady Gaga makes grand Met Gala entrance with four outfit changes

It probably goes without saying: Lady Gaga knows how to make a grand entrance.

The "A Star is Born" actress kicked off the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday with several outfit changes on the carpet, her first look being a Brandon Maxwell-designed neon pink cape dress, which featured an extra-long train.

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning singer accessorized with an oversized matching-colored bow in her hair.

Next, Gaga shocked fans when she took off her first look to reveal a black strapless couture gown underneath, which she paired with an umbrella.

The star's outfits didn't stop there. For her third wardrobe change, Gaga wore a bright pink column dress, which she rocked with oversized sunglasses.

For her final look, Gaga ditched the dresses, opting to strip down into a glittering bra and panties set with huge platform shoes.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it."

The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

