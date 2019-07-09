Kim Kardashian denies rumors she removed ribs to fit into Met Gala dress

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.

Back in May, the reality star turned heads when she appeared at the 2019 Met Gala, wearing a tight, body-hugging Thierry Mugler mini dress. The fact Kardashian was even able to fit into the dress stunned people on social media, leading some to theorize she may have removed ribs to pull off the look.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kardashian was confused by the theory, simply responding, "I don’t even know if that’s possible."

Although she didn't have any ribs taken out, Kardashian did admit fitting into the dress was a very painful ordeal. The article says the star had to take breathing lessons in order to wear the outfit and that it took a physical toll on her body.

"I have never felt pain like that in my life," Kardashian confessed. "I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach."

In a behind-the-scenes Vogue video posted shortly after the event, it was revealed that Kardashian told those at the Gala her outfit made it difficult for her to sit down and forbade her from using the restroom.

“Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” she laughed, referring to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Kardashian attempted to sit with the bodysuit on for Vogue’s cameras. “I can only like half-sit,” she said in the video.

"I won’t be able to pee for about four hours," Kardashian later told the Vogue camera people. "So we’re coming up with a plan of what we do in case of an emergency."

Kardashian's eye-catching outfit was a stark contrast to her husband Kanye West's look at the Gala, which simply consisted of a black Dickies jacket and pants, along with his brand of Yeezy combat boots.

The star has recently responded to criticism over her new shapewear line, which name is set to be changed following accusations of cultural appropriation.