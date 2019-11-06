Kim Kardashian removed fake nipples from Met Gala dress after Kanye West voiced displeasure

Kanye West was not too thrilled with a controversial addition to wife Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress earlier this year.

Though Kanye was already vocal about his displeasure with Kim’s outfit, initial plans for the dress made the “Jesus Is King” rapper even more livid.

“Well the dress initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing, I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'],” Kim said in an interview on “The Real" on Tuesday.

KANYE WEST ADDRESSES KIM KARDASHIAN BACKLASH AFTER HE COMMENTED ON WIFE'S 'SEXY' CLOTHES

“He was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there, so we did have that discussion,” Kim, 39, explained.

Kim eventually agreed to remove the provocative addition from the dress, she said.

“I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise,” Kim said.

KIM KARDASHIAN ADMITS SHE WAS ‘EMBARRASSINGLY OBSESSED’ WITH FAME, ISN’T BEING TAKEN SERIOUSLY STUDYING LAW

In an October episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” it was revealed that Kanye, 42, was upset with his wife over the skintight look.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being [a] rapper, and lookin' at all these girls," Kanye said to Kim back in May, People magazine had reported.

"And then looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that...' I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids," he said at the time. "A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who though?"