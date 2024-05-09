Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Comedy

Danson, Harrelson, Stewart among the latest to venture into podcasting

'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' and 'The Weekly Show' both set to launch next month

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some stars known for their work onscreen — Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart — are entering into the world of podcasts.

Danson and Harrelson have signed up for "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)," which will be launched June 12 by SiriusXM.

JERRY SEINFELD ASKS HOWARD STERN FOR FORGIVENESS AFTER SUGGESTING HE ISN’T FUNNY

The title, of course, is a reference to their years together on the NBC sitcom "Cheers," and to the fact that Harrelson’s participation is more limited. He’ll be on with Danson "when he can find him," SiriusXM said.

Ted Danson, Jon Stewart and Woody Harrelson

This combination of photos shows Ted Danson, Jon Stewart and Woody Harrelson, who are entering the world of podcasts. Danson and Harrelson have signed up for "Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)," which will be launched June 12 by SiriusXM. Stewart, who returned to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" earlier this year to host once a week, will do a podcast called "The Weekly Show," according to Comedy Central. (AP Photo)

The podcast will consist of their conversations with the likes of Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Conan O'Brien, Nick Offerman and others.

Stewart, who returned to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" earlier this year to host once a week, will do a podcast called "The Weekly Show," according to Comedy Central. It is expected to launch in early June.

The podcast sounds like an extension of the television show, with guests and deeper dives into issues, according to a description by MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After much reflection, meditation and prayer, I have decided to extend my work week to two days," Stewart said.

Trending