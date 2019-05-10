Kim Kardashian West says curve-hugging Met Gala gown wouldn't allow her to sit -- or use restroom

Kim Kardashian West’s eye-popping spun-silk organza and crystal Thierry Mugler gown for the Met Gala this week may have looked exciting, but the dress was reportedly both work to put on and to wear.

Kardashian West had to be laced into a corseted bodysuit by renowned corsetier Mr. Pearl before putting on the silicon curve-hugging frock inspired by a wet shirtdress worn by Sophia Loren in 1957’s “Boy on a Dolphin,” according to Vogue.

“Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” she laughed, referring to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Kardashian West attempted to sit with the bodysuit on for Vogue’s cameras. “I can only like half-sit,” she decided.

“This is like beyond what I ever thought couture was,” Kardashian West said while being fitted in the gown.

“I won’t be able to pee for about four hours,” she told the Vogue camerapeople. “So we’re coming up with a plan of what we do in case of an emergency."

She also admitted that she would be standing while holding onto a pole in the car on the way to the ball.

“Just wish me luck,” she said.

The reality star said in preparation for the look that she underwent three facials in one week, a spray tan and a Korean spa scrub.

Kardashian West said she used to sit on her bed looking at photos of stars on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which started in 1948, dreaming she could go someday and added that she was “humbled” to be a cover girl for Mugler.

The gown is the first that designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has made for the House of Mugler in more than 20 years, Vogue reported.