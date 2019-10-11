Kim Kardashian laments painful Met Gala dress: 'If I got to pee, it’s a problem'

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to provocative clothing. Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala attire, however, put the socialite in a rather precarious position that required some intense preparation.

At the Met Gala, Kardashian donned a silicone Mugler dress that required extra preparation in case of any bodily mishaps. Although she successfully pulled off the look, she had to set a contingency plan in place for potential bathroom breaks.

KIM KARDASHIAN ADMITS SHE WAS ‘EMBARRASSINGLY OBSESSED’ WITH FAME, ISN’T BEING TAKEN SERIOUSLY STUDYING LAW

Beneath the dress, Kardashian sported a custom waist-cinching corset and knee-length shapewear, which only added to the stress the outfit put on her body. Knowing that there was no escape from the dress the entire night, Kardashian spoke about the risk of not being able to use the bathroom throughout the night.

“If I got to pee, it’s a problem,” Kardashian told her cohorts, as seen in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clip above.

KYLIE JENNER DENIES '2AM DATE' WITH EX TYGA: 'THE INTERNET MAKES EVERYTHING 100 TIMES MORE DRAMATIC '

“If it’s an emergency, I think I’d pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” Kardashian stated.

“I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up," she continued without remorse, much to the shock of everyone in the room.

Kardashian further elaborated on how uncomfortable --even painful --her form-fitting dress was, noting the material used had an adverse effect on her body.

“Not only is this silicone, 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It’s pokey, so it pokes me,” Kardashian lamented. “It’s a cactus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the event, Kardashian and husband Kanye West appeared together — but Kim made it clear how she wanted to be photographed on the red carpet. “Kanye can come in and take some [photos] with me, but I definitely [want] solos,” she said, adding, “The first year he was holding my hand and I was wearing a floral glove and they just cropped me out.”