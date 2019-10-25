Lady Gaga's tweet sends fans into a frenzy: 'Fame is prison'

Once again, Lady Gaga has tweeted a few simple words that sent her followers into a tailspin.

"Fame is prison," she said Thursday night.

Fans begin to speculate whether "Fame Is Prison" may be the title of Gaga's forthcoming sixth studio album.

LADY GAGA'S MOTHER OPENS UP ABOUT THE SINGER'S YOUNGER DAYS: 'SHE WENT THROUGH A LOT OF DIFFICULT TIMES'

"LG6 title 'Fame is Prison' confirmed," tweeted one user.

"Song title?!" another asked.

"Release The Fame Prison omg," said one person.

ELTON JOHN SAYS MADONNA WAS 'NASTY' TO LADY GAGA

Other fans took her words to heart and sent her well wishes.

"thoughts and prayers," a fan commented.

Another asked: "wait ... you okay queen?"

Others commented with jokes like "then you must be a free woman" and "but a nice prison like the ones in Sweden."

Just last week, Gaga, 33, tweeted "What's Fortnite" in regards to the popular video game, which also received comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the responses was professional gamer Ninja, who wrote: "Call me on the telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I."