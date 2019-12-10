Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader bares all in completely see-through dress at awards show

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader showed off her fit figure in a see-through mini dress in New York City on Monday.

The model, 23, attended the magazine's Sportsperson of the Year awards show, where she strutted down the red carpet in a bedazzled mesh dress that tightly hugged her curves.

The Baton Rouge, La., native's modeling career was launched after she was "hand-picked" during a search by the magazine and officially won the title of its "rookie" of 2020.

Nader's sheer dress left little to the imagination Monday night, and the young model opted for flesh-colored undergarments to complete the risque look.

The rookie model posted multiple Instagram stories of her time working the cameras on the carpet.

"Had so much fun tonight at @sportsillustrated sportsperson of the year party!!" the rookie model told her 322,000 Instagram followers.

Naders recently traveled to Bali to shoot her campaign for the sports publication.

"I am here on my rookie shoot. I can't believe I am saying that!" the model said to the camera last month before introducing her photographer, Yu Tsai.

"I have to give him props because he was part of my casting process at open call in Miami, and now we're here in Bali," she added.

Last week, the model shared selfies on social media from Colombia.

"One of my most favorite things about this job is that it takes me to the most beautiful countries in the world! Any recommendations while I'm here?" she asked her followers.

In May, the model revealed in a red carpet interview that she always dreamed of being in front of the camera.

"It's like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I'm here," she said months ago. "So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one."

She also shared a message to younger girls who may want to follow in her footsteps as an iconic bikini model: "Go for it. Do it. Be yourself. Own it."