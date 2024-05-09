Ricki Lake refused Ozempic for weight loss despite doctor's claims she couldn't lose weight without it

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ricki Lake detailed her weight loss journey for the first time after losing over 30 pounds.

Lake, 55, revealed she refused Ozempic to help her after it was pushed on her by a doctor.

"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight," Lake recalled in an interview with "Good Morning America." "And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really. And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p----- me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

Lake noted this is the "best" she's felt in life.

"I have this new marriage, and I'm so blissfully happy with this amazing man," she said. "My perfect man. And you know if I pinpoint one thing that was not working in our lives is that we were carrying this extra weight."

Lake married Ross Burningham in 2022. The couple began dating in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend. Lake's ex-husband, Christian Evans, died by suicide in 2017.

Lake and Burningham began their weight loss journey in the fall of 2023.

The actress shared that they began intermittent fasting and dived into a keto diet. The couple also began exercising, including Pilates.

"This is a lifestyle change," Lake explained on "GMA." "I've made this my job, and it's become my joy. Like, I just … I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life.

"I say, this is what happy looks like. Like this is really – I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy."

Burningham has also lost over 40 pounds during their joint effort.

"The dedication and the like … a dog with a bone. Like, she's tenacious," Burningham told "GMA." "When she decides that she's going to do something, she's all in and just goes after it. And it's inspiring."

On Wednesday, Lake posed for Instagram in a dress she originally wore in 2007.

"Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around," Lake captioned the post. "Originally wore this dress to the ‘Business of Being Born’ world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!"

Lake first announced her weight loss in February.

"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "(Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."