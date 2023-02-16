What is the best car in the world?

And then there were 10. The finalists for the World Car of the Year award have been revealed.

The winner of the annual award will be announced at the New York International Auto Show in April.

The nominees and winner are picked by a panel of over 100 journalists from around the world, with the largest group coming from the U.S.

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 won the 2022 vote and the brand will be looking to repeat with the new Ioniq 6 sedan.

All of this year's finalists, aside from the Mazda CX-60 and electric BMW iX1, are currently available in the U.S. or will be this year.

Which one do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.

BMW 2 Series Coupé

BMW X1 / iX1

Mazda CX-60

Mercedes-Benz C

Nissan Ariya