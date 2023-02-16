Expand / Collapse search
New York Auto Show
Published

What is the best car in the world?

Finalists for the World Car of the Year award revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
And then there were 10. The finalists for the World Car of the Year award have been revealed.

The winner of the annual award will be announced at the New York International Auto Show in April.

The nominees and winner are picked by a panel of over 100 journalists from around the world, with the largest group coming from the U.S.

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 won the 2022 vote and the brand will be looking to repeat with the new Ioniq 6 sedan.

(Hyundai)

All of this year's finalists, aside from the Mazda CX-60 and electric BMW iX1, are currently available in the U.S. or will be this year.

Which one do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the brand's new compact SUV. It's available with either a turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the brand's new compact SUV. It's available with either a turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Alfa Romeo)

BMW 2 Series Coupé

The 2 Series is BMW's smallest car and is available in the high-performance M2 model, which is powered by a 453 hp engine.

The 2 Series is BMW's smallest car and is available in the high-performance M2 model, which is powered by a 453 hp engine. (BMW)

BMW X1 / iX1

The X1 is BMW's entry-level SUV.

The X1 is BMW's entry-level SUV. (BMW)

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 is available in a model that can go a best-in-class 361 miles between charges.

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 is available in a model that can go a best-in-class 361 miles between charges. (Hyundai)

Kia Niro

Mazda CX-60

The Mazda CX-60 is similar in size to the CX-50 that is sold in the U.S., but was designed primarily with European and Japanese customers in mind.

The Mazda CX-60 is similar in size to the CX-50 that is sold in the U.S., but was designed primarily with European and Japanese customers in mind. (Mazda)

Mercedes-Benz C

The Mercedes C-Class is a mainstay of the brand and comes in sedan, coupe and convertible models.

The Mercedes C-Class is a mainstay of the brand and comes in sedan, coupe and convertible models. (Mercedes-Benz)

Nissan Ariya

The Ariya compact electric SUV is Nissan's long-awaited follow-up to the Leaf. It is available in several models with driving ranges from 216 to 304 miles per charge.

The Ariya compact electric SUV is Nissan's long-awaited follow-up to the Leaf. It is available in several models with driving ranges from 216 to 304 miles per charge. (Nissan)

Nissan Z

The Nissan Z is a retro-inspired sports car powered by a  400 hp twin-turbocharged V6.

The Nissan Z is a retro-inspired sports car powered by a  400 hp twin-turbocharged V6. (Nissan)

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.