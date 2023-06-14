Expand / Collapse search
The 2024 Buick Envision is a hands-free SUV

Updated compact SUV features Super Cruise technology

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise Video

Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise

Highway driving assistant put to the test

Buick is ready to take the wheel… some of the time.

The brand has unveiled its updated 2024 Envision, which will be the first Buick available with GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving feature.

The compact SUV has been redesigned with the Buick family's new styling language, which was inspired by last year's Wildcat concept.

The signature look features slim headlights and a large trapezoidal grille.

buick envision

The Buick Envision has been updated for 2024. (Buick)

Buick hasn't released an image that shows the entire interior, but a new digital instrument cluster can be seen.

It also shows off the Super Cruise feature, which uses a light bar on the top of the steering wheel to let the driver know when it is active.

buick envision super cruise

The Envision will be the first Buick available with the hands-free Super Cruise driving system. (Buick)

Super Cruise uses cameras, sensors and a database of 3D maps covering more than 400,000 miles of North American roads where it can take over the steering as the driver takes their hands and feet off of the controls. The light bar on the wheel is green when it is working, then switches to red when it is approaching a zone that hasn't been certified for the system to work in or if detects an issue with the road ahead and needs the driver to take back control.

It's capable of staying within a lane and can be set to pass slower cars when the traffic allows, as long as the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

Buick Wildcat EV

The Envision's styling is inspired by the Wildcat concept. (Buick)

A facial monitoring camera ensures that they are doing that.

Pricing and full specifications for the 2024 Envision will be released closer to when imports from China begin later this year, but the 2023 model starts at $34,745.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.