Shock: Electric Cadillac Escalade revealed in first images ahead of August debut

Feast your eyes on the Escalade IQ.

Cadillac has released new images of the upcoming electric version of its best-selling model.

The Escalade IQ is entirely different from the internal combustion engine-powered SUV that is currently on sale.

It is designed around the same Ultium electric vehicle platform as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup and will be built alongside them at General Motors' Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan.

A teaser video launched on Tuesday does not show the Escalade IQ in full, but offers a few glimpses of it, including a shadowy view of the front of the full-size truck.

It features an illuminated faux grille and Cadillac badge and a vertical front lighting design similar to those on the Lyriq midsize SUV and upcoming $300,000 Celestiq car. Cadillac has chosen IQ as the suffix for the names of all of its electric models, but added it separately to Escalade to preserve the equity of its top model's name.

The wheels are also similar to the Celestiq's and a peek through the sunroof suggests that the Escalade IQ also shares the car's full-width digital dashboard screen.

The graphic on the display announces the date when the Escalade IQ will debut, which will be on Aug. 9 at noon at an event in New York City.

"Escalade IQ represents the reinvention of Cadillac’s most iconic nameplate," the automaker said in a press release.

Cadillac has not offered any hints about pricing and power for the Escalade IQ, but the Escalade-V, its top gas-fueled model today, has a 682 hp supercharged V8 and starts at $152,490.

The Escalade IQ is expected to go on sale next year as a 2025 model.