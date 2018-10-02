This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Ford and Mazda are adding more than 35,000 pickup trucks in North America to a list of vehicles that should not be driven because they have Takata air bag inflators with a high risk of exploding.
Toyota and Mazda are heading to the Heart of Dixie.
The 2018 Mazda 6 is more than just a typical refresh for the brand's banner mid-size sedan.
The all-new Mazda CX-5 is a hero car.
The Mazda Miata MX-5 RF is noisy, but its name has nothing to do with radio frequencies.
The Mazda Miata MX-5 RF is a convertible sports car that pops its top in a very unusual way.
Mazda certainly has been on a patent spree as of late.
Toyota and Mazda are teaming up to build a $1.6 billion car factory in the United States, the Japanese automakers announced on Friday.
Mazda is getting rid of the spark plug.