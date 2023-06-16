Expand / Collapse search
The Telo is a teeny tiny electric truck

California startup is downsizing

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The popular Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have ushered in a new era of small trucks in America, but they might look big pretty soon.

California startup electric vehicle company Telo has unveiled a miniature electric pickup that's as small as a Mini Cooper.

But it can haul.

The 152-inch pickup is being developed around a 500 hp dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and can accelerate to 60 mph in a sports car-like four seconds, according to the company. Its top speed is listed at 125 mph.

telo beach

The Telo is the length of a Mini Cooper. (Telo)

The four-door also has a reconfigurable design with a drop-down wall between the cabin and the bed that can extend the cargo floor over the fold-down rear and front passenger seats. There's also a storage space that runs under the bed from side to side, similar to the Rivian R1T pickup's Gear Tunnel.

telo top

A drop-down rear wall allows the cargo area to be expanded into the cabin. (Telo)

The Telo can be converted into a three-row SUV by adding a cap over the bed, which has a third row of rumble-style seats in the floor.

telo hero

The Telo was designed with input from Yves Behar. (Telo)

The vehicle was designed with input from Yves Behar, who has previously worked on a variety of products, including Bluetooth headphones and laptops.

Telo expects the vehicle to have a range of 350 miles per charge, thanks to its 106 kWh battery pack, which is very large for a vehicle this size. So is the price, which is $49,999. 

The company is currently accepting reservations with a $152 deposit and hopes to hand-build 500 vehicles before its mechanized assembly line is ready to increase output in 2026.

A prototype will be publicly demonstrated this summer.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.