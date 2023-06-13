Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Published

Call it a comeback: Toyota Land Cruiser returning to USA

New SUV will wear the classic model name

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
You can literally cruise the land in it!

Toyota has announced that the classic Land Cruiser name is returning to its U.S. lineup on an all-new model.

The automaker last offered a Land Cruiser in the U.S. in 2021.

The news comes in the form of a social media post with a video cycling through several of the Land Cruiser badges that have been used since the 1950s.

ALL-NEW 2024 TOYOTA TACOMA REVEALED AS A HYBRID TRAILHUNTER

land cruiser gif

Toyota teased the Land Cruisers return with a social media post. (Toyota)

"Nothing better than a comeback story. The legend returns… #LetsGoPlaces," the caption said.

land cruiser white

The new global Toyota Land Cruiser went on sale in 2022. (Toyota)

The Land Cruiser is the brand's longest-running nameplate and the latest version was launched globally in 2022.

land cruiser yellow

Early Land Cruisers were two-door Jeep CJ competitors. (Toyota)

It is built on the same truck platform as the Toyota Sequoia and recently unveiled 2024 Lexus GX, and is sized between the current Toyota 4Runner and the Sequoia.

land cruiser red

The Land Cruiser name was moved to a four-door SUV over the years. (Toyota)

Positioned as a serious, but premium off-roader, the Land Cruiser is so popular that Toyota announced last year it was sold out into 2026.

land cruiser black

The Land Cruiser was last sold in the USA in 2021. (Toyota)

Toyota didn't offer any details about the U.S. market model, but the Land Cruiser is offered around the world with a selection of turbocharged V6 engines.

gx hero

The Lexus GX is built on these same platform as the latest Land Cruiser. (Lexus)

The Lexus GX is launching with a 389 hp V6 and Toyota said an even more powerful hybridized version will be added at a later date.

The last Land Cruiser offered in the U.S. was only available in high-end trims starting at $86,740.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.