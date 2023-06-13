Call it a comeback: Toyota Land Cruiser returning to USA

You can literally cruise the land in it!

Toyota has announced that the classic Land Cruiser name is returning to its U.S. lineup on an all-new model.

The automaker last offered a Land Cruiser in the U.S. in 2021.

The news comes in the form of a social media post with a video cycling through several of the Land Cruiser badges that have been used since the 1950s.

"Nothing better than a comeback story. The legend returns… #LetsGoPlaces," the caption said.

The Land Cruiser is the brand's longest-running nameplate and the latest version was launched globally in 2022.

It is built on the same truck platform as the Toyota Sequoia and recently unveiled 2024 Lexus GX, and is sized between the current Toyota 4Runner and the Sequoia.

Positioned as a serious, but premium off-roader, the Land Cruiser is so popular that Toyota announced last year it was sold out into 2026.

Toyota didn't offer any details about the U.S. market model, but the Land Cruiser is offered around the world with a selection of turbocharged V6 engines.

The Lexus GX is launching with a 389 hp V6 and Toyota said an even more powerful hybridized version will be added at a later date.

The last Land Cruiser offered in the U.S. was only available in high-end trims starting at $86,740.