2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year revealed

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the year awards were announced at an event in Pontiac, Michigan, on Wednesday.

The winners are chosen by a panel of 50 journalists from various media outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

Surprising few, the Ford F-150 Lightning was named Truck of the Year.

The all-electric pickup has been racking up awards since its debut last year, with Ford delivering more than 15,000 through December as it ramps up production.

REVIEW: THE 2023 ACURA INTEGRA IS A WORTHY RAD-ERA REBOOT

"Earning North America's Truck of the Year is huge for the team that has been working so hard to build and deliver as many Lightnings as possible as quickly as possible," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

Car of the Year honors went to the Acura Integra, which held off the Nissan Z and Genesis G80 EV in the final round of voting.

The compact sedan replaced the ILX and resurrected a name from Acura's history.

"Relaunching an iconic model like Integra with such great fanfare and industry recognition has been incredible," said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"We’re especially proud for the Integra development team in Japan and our production associates at our plant in Marysville, Ohio, where the 2023 Integra is built," he continued.

The Kia EV6 made it two out of three for electric vehicles by winning the Utility of the Year category ahead of the Genesis GV60 and Cadillac Lyriq.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In a year with three electric finalists, this win proves that EV6 is not only a top utility vehicle but also an exemplary EV," said Sean Yoon, Kia America president and CEO.