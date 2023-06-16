Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
A drag racing Dragonsnake and more autos stories

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
dragon side

The Shelby "Dragonsnake" Cobra costs $750,000. (Shelby American)

DRAGGIN' DRAGON: Shelby is selling 5 new classic Cobras for an astonishing price. Continue reading here

BRIGHT IDEA: Cars this color hold their value the best. Continue reading here

RACY RANGER: Ford is taking on the Dakar Rally with a Ranger pickup. Continue reading here

land cruiser white

The Toyota Land Cruiser will return to the U.S. soon. (Toyota)

COMEBACK KID: The Toyota Land Cruiser is returning to the USA. Continue reading here

AI BIKES: Lightning Motorcycles is using artificial intelligence to build ‘organic’ motorcycles. Continue reading here

mustang wind tunnel

Ford's new wind tunnel can generate wind speeds up to 200 mph. (Ford)

RIDE LIKE THE WIND: Ford's new wind tunnel can reach 200 mph. Continue reading here

CHARGING AHEAD: Kias and Lucids can beat Teslas at this. Continue reading here

