The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is a look into the future

Electric supercar concept features the latest technology

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Mercedes-Benz's newest supercar concept salutes the brand's past.

The Vision One-Eleven's name was inspired by the famous C-111 experimental cars of the 1970s.

The series of iconic gull wing coupes were used to develop and showcase new technologies.

One was able to hit the then-astonishing speed of 251 mph on a test track.

mercedes benz one-eleven

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is a concept sports car. (Mercedes-Benz)

The Vision One-Eleven follows in the C-111's tire tracks with an all-electric, next generation powertrain.

mercedes vision

The Vision One-Eleven features axial-flux electric motors and F1 battery tech. (Mercedes-Benz)

The car is equipped with axial-flux electric motors made by Mercedes-Benz-owned YASA that are a third the size and weight of the more common radial-flux motors used in most electric cars today.

vision eleven doors

The Vision One-Eleven's name and gull wing door styling is inspired by the C111 experimental car. (Mercedes-Benz)

The liquid-cooled battery pack also uses technology derived from Mercedes-Benz's hybrid Formula One cars.

The Vision One-Eleven features a modern take on the 1970s-era wedge styling and has a luxury interior with a full-width digital display.

c111s

The C111s helped develop technology for Mercedes-Benz road cars. (Getty Images)

"Our goal at Mercedes-Benz is not to do styling – our goal is to create icons," Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener said.

There are no plans to put the One-Eleven into production as is, but elements from it could find their way into future showroom models.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.