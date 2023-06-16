The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven is a look into the future

Mercedes-Benz's newest supercar concept salutes the brand's past.

The Vision One-Eleven's name was inspired by the famous C-111 experimental cars of the 1970s.

The series of iconic gull wing coupes were used to develop and showcase new technologies.

One was able to hit the then-astonishing speed of 251 mph on a test track.

The Vision One-Eleven follows in the C-111's tire tracks with an all-electric, next generation powertrain.

The car is equipped with axial-flux electric motors made by Mercedes-Benz-owned YASA that are a third the size and weight of the more common radial-flux motors used in most electric cars today.

The liquid-cooled battery pack also uses technology derived from Mercedes-Benz's hybrid Formula One cars.

The Vision One-Eleven features a modern take on the 1970s-era wedge styling and has a luxury interior with a full-width digital display.

"Our goal at Mercedes-Benz is not to do styling – our goal is to create icons," Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener said.

There are no plans to put the One-Eleven into production as is, but elements from it could find their way into future showroom models.