The most American-Made cars and more autos stories

Tesla's four models sweep the American-Made Index

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Cars.com put the Tesla Model Y on top of its American-Made Index. (Tesla)

MADE IN USA: Tesla swept the top spots in the Cars.com American-Made Index of cars and trucks. Continue reading here

HIT THE ROAD…STER: New kit blows the doors off the Ford Bronco. Continue reading here

The electric Cadillac Escalade IQ is coming to New York City. (Cadillac)

SHOCKER: Cadillac reveals a first look at the electric Escalade IQ and the date of its debut. Continue reading here

INTELLIGENT DESIGN: Toyota is using AI to meld the design and engineering of its new models. Continue reading here

Chevrolet Montana

The Chevrolet Montana is not for U.S. sale. (Chevrolet)

BIG NEWS ABOUT SMALL TRUCKS: Here's why Chevy doesn't sell a compact pickup in the U.S. Continue reading here

FLYING HIGH: Classic 1970 Plymouth Superbird soars at auction. Continue reading here

