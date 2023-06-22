The most American-Made cars and more autos stories

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

MADE IN USA: Tesla swept the top spots in the Cars.com American-Made Index of cars and trucks. Continue reading here

HIT THE ROAD…STER: New kit blows the doors off the Ford Bronco. Continue reading here

SHOCKER: Cadillac reveals a first look at the electric Escalade IQ and the date of its debut. Continue reading here

INTELLIGENT DESIGN: Toyota is using AI to meld the design and engineering of its new models. Continue reading here

BIG NEWS ABOUT SMALL TRUCKS: Here's why Chevy doesn't sell a compact pickup in the U.S. Continue reading here

FLYING HIGH: Classic 1970 Plymouth Superbird soars at auction. Continue reading here

