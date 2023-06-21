Expand / Collapse search
Tesla
Published

Tesla sweeps the 2023 Cars.com American-Made Index

Tesla's S3XY models took the top spots

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla has taken the four top spots in the Cars.com American-Made Index study.

The annual report ranks models based on several factors, including the final manufacturing location of the vehicle and its parts, plus the number of American jobs created by its production.

Components that come from Canada are included, as they fall under the criteria of the American Automobile Labeling Act, but U.S. assembly of transmissions and engines is weighted to compensate.

The Tesla Model Y has placed in the number one position for the second year in a row followed by the Model 3, Model X and Model S.

tesla model y

The Tesla Model Y is built in both Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas. (Tesla)

All the vehicles Tesla sells in the U.S. are manufactured at its Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas, factories.

The Alabama-built Honda Passport rounded out the top five and was followed in the top 10 by the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV from Tennessee, the Honda Odyssey minivan (Alabama), the Acura MDX (Ohio), Honda Ridgeline (Alabama), and Acura RDX (Ohio).

The highest-ranked model from an American brand other than Tesla was the Lincoln Corsair, which is made in Kentucky and was third on the 2022 list, while the Chevrolet Corvette, which is also assembled in the state, was the highest-ranked General Motors model in 19th.

lincoln corsair

The Lincoln Corsair was redesigned for the 2023 model year. (Lincoln)

Among the high-profile vehicles that did not make the list of 100 were the Illinois-built Rivian R1T pickup and RIS SUV, in part because they are both classified as heavy-duty vehicles and are not subject to requirements reporting the sourcing of all of their parts.

The Cars.com American-Made Index uses different criteria than the Kogod Made in America Index, the most recent of which had the Lincoln Corsair at the top.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.