Review: The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid is rationality on wheels

The 2023 Kia Niro is three cars in one.

That is to say, it’s available in three very different models.

The Niro is offered all-electric, plug-in hybrid and traditional hybrid versions.

Sharing a platform across three powertrain designs might not optimize it for any of them, but it helps to keep costs down for all of them and allowed Kia to price the Niro Hybrid starting at $27,785.

REVIEW: THE 2022 KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID LIVES UP TO ITS HIGH PRICE HYPE

Kia calls it an SUV, but it’s really more of a tall compact hatchback and the EPA goes even further, classifying it as a small station wagon.

However you slice it, the Niro is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor combo sending its power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

It is rated at 53 mpg combined for all but the EX Touring and top of the line $36,085 SX Touring that we tested, which drop to 49 mpg due to different wheels, tires and other equipment.

The powertrain is rated at 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque and the performance is in a word: there. It’s not fast, but it’s also not slow. It just goes about its business, and you don’t think much about it either way.

A few design touches aimed at improving its aerodynamic efficiency are a visible seal that closes off the panel gap at the front of the hood and channels hidden behind the blades that run along the rear roof panel that clean up the air as it flows through.

MORE FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS

The result is a very quiet for a car in this size and price class, which is likely a trickle-down effect from engineering the $40,745 electric version. Full EVs need to be especially hushed since they do not have a thrumming engine to cover up the road and wind noise.

The Niro’s cabin is spacious and well-packaged, with plenty of legroom for six-footers to sit behind six-footers without knocking their knees on the backs of the seats. The 22.8 feet of cargo space behind them is generous, if not capacious.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Niro’s dashboard features the dual-digital displays found on most Kia models these days, with the LX getting a smaller eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that does not have SiriusXM radio, and the other is upgraded to a 10.25-inch unit with the radio. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, however.

All models have standard automatic emergency brakes, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist, while a lane-centering adaptive cruise control system can be had on the higher trims. Features added as you climb the lineup include folding mirrors, vegan leather upholstery and climate-controlled front seats, with the SX Touring is fully loaded with everything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one will mistake the Niro for an exciting car, but it is hard to imagine one that is more rationally designed to provide practical, affordable and efficient transportation.

A nice trifecta for those who get stoked about that sort of thing.

----------

2023 Kia Niro Hybrid

Base price: $27,785

As tested: $36,085

Type: 4-door, 5-passenger, front-wheel-drive SUV

Engine: 1.6-liter 4-cylinder with electric assist

Power: 139 hp, 195 lb-ft torque

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

MPG: 53 city/49 hwy.