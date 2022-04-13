Hyundai Ioniq 5 named 2022 World Car of the Year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hyundai has conquered the world and its corporate cousin Kia.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been named World Car of the Year by a panel of over 100 international journalists. The compact SUV was also named World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year at a ceremony held at the opening of the New York International Auto Show, which is being held for the first time since 2019 after several events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ioniq 5 shares its electric platform with the Kia EV6, which was recently named European Car of the Year and was a finalist for World Car of the Year honors along with the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The compact SUV has a starting price of $41,195 and is available in a model with a maximum range of 303 miles per charge. It's styling features retro-futuristic pixilated and polygonal elements and its spacious interior includes a driver's seat that turns into a recliner with a foot rest.

Awards in several other categories were also announced at the event:

World Urban Car: Toyota Yaris Cross

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a subcompact SUV powered by a three-cylinder engine that's not currently sold in the U.S.

World Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

The $102,000 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand's first all-electric full-size sedan and is available with up to 350 miles of range between charges.

World Performance Car: Audi e-tron GT

The fully electric Audi e-tron GT be ordered with a 637 hp all-wheel-drive system that is capable of accelerating the midsize sport sedan to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Starting prices range from $104,000 to $164,000.