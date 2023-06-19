'The most original' 1970 Plymouth Superbird muscle car sold for a small fortune

A 1970 Plymouth Superbird muscle car owned by the same family for 48 years has been auctioned for quite a bit more than they paid for it.

The iconic model was designed to help Plymouth's NASCAR program and features a signature streamlined body with an iconic nosecone and high rear wing.

Fewer than 2,000 production cars were built as it wasn't a particularly popular street vehicle, and many of them fell into disrepair as they were unloved in the decades that followed.

Things have turned around in the 21s century, however, and the survivors now rank among the most valuable collector cars.

RARE ‘MOULIN ROUGE’ PINK PLYMOUTH 'CUDA MUSCLE CAR HEADING TO AUCTION

Examples in great condition often go for over $500,000, and a perfectly restored car with a 426 Hemi V8 engine was auctioned last year for a record $1.65 million.

The auction car was purchased from the family in 2018 by Soneff’s Master Garage, a classic car specialist in Denver.

Owner Jay Soneff described it to Fox News Digital as "1,000% original, possibly the most original Superbird left in the world."

The "Vitamin C Orange" coupe has 57,178 miles on the odometer, a few scrapes and dents and the paint on its fender-top vents is faded, but its 440 cubic-inch "Six Barrel" V8 runs fine. It's original price when new was around $5,000.

Soneff kept and drove it for a few years, but never restored it given its time capsule condition. He decided to put it up for sale this month through VanDerBrink Auctions along with several other cars as he trimmed his collection.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Its original price was just around $5,000 when it was new, but bidding on the auction quickly shot into the six-figure range with the winner coming in at $203,000.

After fees were added the buyer ended up paying $221,720.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While that seems like a pretty good return on an investment, according to S&P Global Ratings, a $5,000 in the S&P 500 in 1970 would be worth just over $1 million today.