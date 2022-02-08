2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV debuts with plug-in power

Alfa Romeo is downsizing and plugging-in.

The 2023 Tonale is the brand's first entry in the subcompact SUV class, which includes the BMW 1-Series and Audi Q3.

The Tonale slots in beneath the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo's lineup and will come standard with all-wheel-drive and offer the choice of a 256 hp turbocharged four-cylinder or 272 hp plug-in hybrid electric powertrain that will provide up to 30 miles of all-electric driving along with its extended range capability. An optional computer-controlled suspension system can adjust its ride quality to deliver a mix of comfort and handling as necessary.

A full suite of electronic driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency brakes are included, while a Level 2 partially-automated assist system with stop and go capability will be optional.

The Tonale is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment system that has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration as well as Alexa and will be able to add future features through over-the-air udpates.

Three trim levels – Sprint, Ti and Veloce – will be available when the Tonale goes on sale in early 2023. Pricing has not been announced, but its closest competitors start around $37,000.