Alfa Romeo
Published

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV debuts with plug-in power

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Alfa Romeo is downsizing and plugging-in.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available as a plug-in hybrid.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be available as a plug-in hybrid. (Alfa Romeo)

The 2023 Tonale is the brand's first entry in the subcompact SUV class, which includes the BMW 1-Series and Audi Q3.

The Tonale slots in beneath the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo's lineup and will come standard with all-wheel-drive and offer the choice of a 256 hp turbocharged four-cylinder or 272 hp plug-in hybrid electric powertrain that will provide up to 30 miles of all-electric driving along with its extended range capability. An optional computer-controlled suspension system can adjust its ride quality to deliver a mix of comfort and handling as necessary.

The Tonale is similar in size to the Audi Q3.

The Tonale is similar in size to the Audi Q3. (Alfa Romeo)

A full suite of electronic driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency brakes are included, while a Level 2 partially-automated assist system with stop and go capability will be optional.

The Tonale has a digital instrument cluster and widescreen infotainment system display.

The Tonale has a digital instrument cluster and widescreen infotainment system display. (Alfa Romeo)

The Tonale is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment system that has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration as well as Alexa and will be able to add future features through over-the-air udpates.

Three trim levels – Sprint, Ti and Veloce – will be available when the Tonale goes on sale in early 2023. Pricing has not been announced, but its closest competitors start around $37,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos