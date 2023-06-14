Kias and Lucids are faster than Teslas at this

Race car drivers know time spent in the pits is wasted, and that also applies to electric car owners.

Slow charging times continue to be one of the top reasons people choose not to buy an electric vehicle, but things are speeding up.

While most still need at least 40 minutes to replenish their batteries to 80% at a DC fast charging station, Tesla, Porsche, Kia, Hyundai and Lucid all have models that can do quicker than that.

But which one is the quickest?

The P3 Group consulting firm has put some top models to the test to determine how many miles worth of electricity they can replenish during 10- and 20-minute charging sessions, which is much closer to the typical five-minute refueling stop for internal combustion engine cars than a 40-minute charge.

Electric vehicles go through a "charging curve" that typically sees them recharge the fastest early in a session, then slow down to avoid damaging the battery as it begins to fill. The results take into account the resulting level of the battery charge and energy efficiency of the vehicle.

The test found that the Kia EV6 with rear-wheel-drive and a long range battery had the best 10-minute performance with a 127-mile charge, followed by the Lucid Air GT at 124 miles and the Tesla Model S Plaid at 123 miles.

The slowest of the vehicles tested was the Ford F-150 Lightning with extended range battery, which was only able to pick up 59 miles, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E with extended range battery and rear-wheel drive at 62 miles.

Over 20 minutes, the Lucid Air GT pulled ahead for a total of 208 miles, followed by the Tesla Model S Plaid at 193 miles and the Kia EV6 at 191 miles.

The Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E finished with 109 and 110 miles, respectively.

Automotive marketplace Edmunds will begin working with P3 Group to incorporate efficiency data into its vehicle tests.

"As more Americans consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase, range and charging efficiency will remain key concerns," Edmunds’ vice president of editorial, Alistair Weaver, said.

"Through this partnership, Edmunds continues to empower and guide car shoppers with valuable insights. We look forward to sharing more in the months ahead."