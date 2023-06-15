Mercedes-Benz is adding ChatGPT to its cars... right now

Mercedes-Benz vehicles are known for their quiet cabins, but things are going to get a little louder in them soon.

The luxury automaker has announced that it is launching a software update that will bring ChatGPT into its vehicles through a collaboration with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service., starting on June 16.

The feature will be integrated into the MBUX infotainment system, which already offers a wide array of voice commands through the "Hey, Mercedes" voice assistant feature.

ChatGPT will allow occupants to have "conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions" with the generative artificial intelligence platform.

AI CHAT CAPABILITY IS RACING INTO NEW VEHICLES

"Participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road," Mercedes-Benz said.

The feature will be available as a beta program to the 900,000 customers who currently have an MBUX-equipped vehicle.

"The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the center of our customers' digital lives. Our beta program boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT," Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, chief technology officer, Development and Procurement, said.

The beta program is scheduled to run for three months and the interactions will be used to further refine the system.

Mercedes-Benz said it will retain control of all the collected data, which will be anonymized.

"Customers know at all times what information is collected and for what purpose, and they are free to make their own decisions. Mercedes-Benz protects all customer data from manipulation and misuse," Mercedes-Benz said.

Owners can tell the voice assistant, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program," on Friday if they are interested in opting in, or sign up through the Mercedes me app.

Mercedes-Benz is the first automaker to launch a ChatGPT-based system, while several others, including General Motors, have said they are looking into developing similar features.