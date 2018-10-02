This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Charon, your car is almost here.
The Hyundai Kona has a funky name, offbeat styling and a pint size package.
Hyundai is one of the last automakers to enter the subcompact SUV class, but it's clearly been studying hard because the 2018 Kona is one of the best says FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu.
The sleek electric coupe sharply contrasts Genesis' current models.
Can go 360 miles between fill-ups.
Hyundai has reiterated plans to introduce its first pickup model in the United States.
The Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, at 58 mpg combined, is the most fuel-efficient car without a plug ever sold in the United States.
The 2017 Hyundai Ionic is the most fuel efficient car ever made that doesn't have a plug and is one of the most affordable hybrids you can buy today, undercutting the best-selling Toyota Prius while beating it on MPGs, says FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu.
Hyundai will finally enter the popular subcompact crossover segment next year with its new Kona, which will compete against vehicles like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, Chevrolet Trax, and is also targeting Tesla.
If you paid attention at school you will know of Sir Ernest Shackleton.